Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 17.6% respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.