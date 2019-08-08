Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Reaches $2.25 After 8.00% Down Move; Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) SI Decreased By 1.47%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) had a decrease of 1.47% in short interest. AIMT’s SI was 10.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.47% from 10.31 million shares previously. With 488,200 avg volume, 21 days are for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s short sellers to cover AIMT’s short positions. The SI to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s float is 29.7%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 157,185 shares traded. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has declined 29.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMT News: 09/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June; 29/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Data on Terminology Used with Oral Immunotherapy Were Presented at EAACI 2018; 28/05/2018 – AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL DATA ON AR101; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMT); 08/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.5M; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aimmune; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aimmune

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 232,450 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 29/05/2018 – Rigel Announces Availability of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Rigel Announces Availability of TAVALISSE(TM) (fostamatinib Disodium Hexahydrate) in the U.S; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Informatin Was Displayed About FDA Review of NDA; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17; 17/04/2018 – RIGL: $RIGL Rigel Pharma gains FDA approval for fostamatinib – ! $RIGL; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PLANS TAVALISSE U.S. COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expected to Launch TAVALISSE in the U.S. in Late May; 09/03/2018 – RIGEL FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELFThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $376.18M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RIGL worth $30.09M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). 91,032 are held by D E Shaw And Company Inc. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested in 383,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Loeb accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset accumulated 727,668 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 850,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 390,592 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 2.13 million shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Grp reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,351 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,426 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. Schorno Dean L also bought $106,544 worth of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $376.18 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $8 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. It currently has negative earnings. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics.

More notable recent Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Aimmune Therapeutics Fell 7% Today – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: AIMT,SNSS,FMS,EYEN – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DBV Resubmits Regulatory Application For Peanut Allergy Drug, Stock Rallies – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aimmune Down on Negative ICER Review on Allergy Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.