Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Reaches $1.98 Yearly Low; 4 Analysts Are Bullish eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Last Week

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.88 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.98 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $330.21M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $1.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.51 million less. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FOSTAMATINIB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS – PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER WOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION OF FOSTAMATINIB IF IN AN EX-U.S. TERRITORY; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO’S WEBSITE HAS BEEN CORRECTED; 30/05/2018 – Rigel Appoints Dean Schorno As Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Approved by FDA, Available for Order at Biologics, Inc

Among 4 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. See eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) latest ratings:

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 397.18 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pura Vida Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 19,815 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 17,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 349,096 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,942 shares. 2.92M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt L P has 0.5% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 38,362 shares. 137,985 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 36 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Eam Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 43,951 shares. 17,467 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Parkside Bancorp Trust accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of stock was bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 2.42% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 154,327 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. The insider Schorno Dean L bought 50,000 shares worth $106,544.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 85,382 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 383,963 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 6,473 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 149,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 280,374 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Creative Planning holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 20,000 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 62,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Moreover, Sio Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.12% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 480,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 850,000 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.