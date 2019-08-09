Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed By $4.69 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 2.07 million shares with $134.81M value, down from 2.15M last quarter. Pegasystems Inc. now has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 5.12% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 675,164 shares traded or 107.44% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 531,830 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 18/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: FDA Continuing Its Review of NDA, With PDUFA Date of April 17; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Achieve Statistical Significance for Its Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – IGNORE: FDA OKS FOSTAMATINIB TABLETS FOR ITP REPORTED YESTERDAY; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN; 21/03/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $7’s average target is 216.74% above currents $2.21 stock price. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of RIGL in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity. Schorno Dean L bought 50,000 shares worth $106,544.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Mgmt L P accumulated 4.20M shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,120 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 140 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 174,456 shares stake. Nea Ltd Liability owns 3.24 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 20,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 196,534 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 17,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,131 shares. Hudson Bay Cap L P has 0.07% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 351,700 shares. 135,438 were accumulated by Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 480,000 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $369.50 million. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,190 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 19,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 6,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Stevens Management LP reported 22,477 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Scout Inc owns 95,963 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 4,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 47,478 shares. Herald Management Limited owns 335,300 shares for 5.54% of their portfolio. Diker Mngmt Ltd Company reported 75,000 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 35,375 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Street Corp reported 515,934 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 282,654 shares.

