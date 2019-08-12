Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.26 N/A -0.39 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.07 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.2 beta means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 227.10%. Competitively the consensus price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 267.65% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.