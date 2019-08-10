Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparison side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.26 N/A -0.39 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 227.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 65.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.