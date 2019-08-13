Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.88 N/A -0.39 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 248.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -13.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.