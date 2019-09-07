Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 51.3% respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.