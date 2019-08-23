Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.27 N/A -0.39 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 10.90 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 288.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 44.80% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.