Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.23 N/A -0.39 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.