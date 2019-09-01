Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 314.20% at a $7 consensus price target. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161 consensus price target and a 150.86% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.