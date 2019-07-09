Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.58 N/A -0.39 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 170.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.