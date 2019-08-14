Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparing side by side

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.88 N/A -0.39 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 248.26% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 23.6% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.