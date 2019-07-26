Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Comparison side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.65 N/A -0.39 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Flex Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. Flex Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 205.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance while Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.