Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.45 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.60 N/A -1.93 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 52.56% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.