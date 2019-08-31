Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Since Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.44 N/A -4.65 0.00

Demonstrates Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 314.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.