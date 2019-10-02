Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,357,222,844.34% -58.9% -44.2% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 489,612,577.20% 0% -112.7%

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 316.67%.

Roughly 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.