Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.24 N/A -0.39 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.2 beta indicates that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.