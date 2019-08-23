Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparing side by side

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.56 N/A -0.39 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 784.50 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 268.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 76% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.