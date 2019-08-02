Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position as Market Value Rose; Cibc World Markets Holding in Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ) Trimmed by $36.66 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 10.62 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc analyzed 621,366 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.35M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $229.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 12.48M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,585 shares to 23,590 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 33,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

