Richmond Hill Investments Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Decreased by $2.92 Million as Valuation Rose; Northstar Asset Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Trimmed by $304,863 as Market Value Declined

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 5.41M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 9.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.91 million for 23.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.