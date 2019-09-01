Richmond Hill Investments Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Cut by $6.14 Million; Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 51,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 456,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 507,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 170,976 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.92% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 119,448 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.66% or 1.21M shares. 17,430 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davenport Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.04 million shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grp One Trading LP invested in 257,750 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 163,802 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 23,203 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regent Inv Management Lc has invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 1,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Lc accumulated 33,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 112 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 40,108 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,596 shares. 756,725 are held by Payden & Rygel. Sit Invest Assocs Inc invested in 12,850 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 2.04M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 25,456 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability has 4.46% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22.80 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 580 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 13,833 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com reported 10,257 shares stake. Cannell Peter B owns 26,344 shares. Group reported 871,092 shares stake.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.