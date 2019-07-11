Richmond Hill Investments Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $6.14 Million; Regent Investment Management Lowered Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) as Stock Price Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 5.55 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 11,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 70,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock for Your Income Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $519.19 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

