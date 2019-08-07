Richmond Hill Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $6.14 Million as Share Price Rose; P-A-W Capital Maintains Position in Usa Technologies (USAT)

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 823,014 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 114,400 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Trellus Mgmt Company reported 0.7% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 222,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc invested in 112,830 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 16,200 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 41,830 shares. 2.24M were accumulated by G2 Inv Management Limited Company. Timessquare Cap Lc accumulated 1.83 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 4,133 shares. Chevy Chase Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,750 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 17,484 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perkins owns 287,935 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Foundation Ltd Liability reported 474,066 shares or 3.89% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).