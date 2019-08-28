Richmond Hill Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $6.14 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Raised Its At&T (T) Position by $364,622

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 199,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 30.61M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8.80 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 2.54% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Systematic Finance LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 295,301 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vanguard Group stated it has 162.07 million shares. Cohen Steers invested in 0.63% or 11.33 million shares. Amer Tx invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regions Financial owns 43,353 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 45,730 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Com holds 21,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Star Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,353 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3,000 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 60,227 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alabama-based Welch Gp Inc Llc has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

