Richmond Hill Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $6.14 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Raised Its Stake by $401,835

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 3.15M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 8.62M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.