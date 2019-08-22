Richmond Hill Investments Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $266.32. About 144,493 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D owns 88,356 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Graybill Bartz Associate Limited stated it has 206,206 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 610 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Qs Lc owns 218,029 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 303,748 shares. Utah Retirement owns 367,739 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 142,651 shares. 43,353 are held by Regions Financial. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.05% or 16,933 shares. Hartford Investment holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 211,403 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 20,000 were reported by Assets.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.76 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Tot Mkt (BND).