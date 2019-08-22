Richmond Hill Investments Decreased Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $6.14 Million as Stock Rose; Stamps Com (STMP) Holder Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $10.11 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 746,323 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 10.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,987 were accumulated by Cornerstone. 1,240 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 28,063 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 1,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 220,133 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 51,150 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.24% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 219,507 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 103,522 shares. Numerixs Techs has 0.08% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 39,995 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 305,522 shares stake. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability has invested 4.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 211,403 shares in its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 1,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.12% or 378,726 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,658 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc owns 59,052 shares. Claar Limited Liability Co reported 7.15% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.25% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acg Wealth owns 22,137 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrow reported 50 shares. Dakota Wealth has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 76,168 shares.

