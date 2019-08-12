Richmond Hill Investments Cut Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Market Value Rose; Truenorth Has Decreased Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Share Value Rose

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 472,846 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Spirit Of America Management Corporation accumulated 1.03M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.09% or 29,710 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 76,860 shares. Syntal Capital Ltd Co reported 0.23% stake. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.26M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 630 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp holds 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.79 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.01% or 610 shares. Td Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 130 shares. 4.18 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.25% or 3.40 million shares. Old Point Tru Financial Svcs N A holds 2.03% or 194,750 shares. 38,221 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,142 shares to 18,951 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 50 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 0.03% or 677 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sei Invests holds 20,330 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 202 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 153 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Macquarie Group Limited owns 97,396 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 50 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Lc invested in 0.8% or 4,235 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Co invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.96 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.