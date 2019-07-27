Richmond Hill Investments Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $6.14 Million; Share Price Rose; Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Market Value Declined While Citigroup Upped Position by $2.74 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 52,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,638 are held by Nuwave Investment Limited Company. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Lc has 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 561,056 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 0.12% or 468,209 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 943 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 129,436 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 33,180 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 2,881 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sit Invest Associates holds 0.01% or 12,850 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 13.54 million shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 24,480 shares. Stralem & reported 291,830 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 0.45% or 277,250 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Despite The Q2 Miss, The Future Is Bullish For This Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Pattern Energy – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 66,600 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,416 were reported by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Co accumulated 3,112 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,709 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 114,299 are owned by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Cortland Mo reported 4,955 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 265,050 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.47% or 110,757 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs holds 0.2% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7.64 million shares. Conning accumulated 1.44% or 672,048 shares. 53,467 are held by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 2,710 were reported by Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co. Choate Invest Advsr owns 17,221 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Lc has 154 shares.