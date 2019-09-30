Richmond Hill Investments Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Richard C Young & Company Maintains Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 61,157 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 54,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77 million shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Ok invested in 0.02% or 5,158 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 44,716 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Zacks Inv Management invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Macquarie stated it has 36,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,642 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited. 14,864 were reported by Choate Investment Advsrs. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.18% or 76,215 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.16% or 21,405 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 19,474 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Atlantic Union Bancshares has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.