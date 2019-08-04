Richmond Hill Investments Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $6.14 Million; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Position by $2.03 Billion

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 37,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 billion, down from 139,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31 million shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66M shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) by 9,600 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $4.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) by 9,600 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $4.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Group Lc reported 0.47% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage has 1.82% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 319,308 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 15,886 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa holds 1.88% or 1.11 million shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 66,251 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 233,776 are held by Beach Investment Counsel Pa. Edgar Lomax Com Va reported 612,500 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Halsey Ct invested 1.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 22,556 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.13% stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Endurance Wealth Management has invested 4.94% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Credit Agricole S A owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.