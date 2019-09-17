Richmond Hill Investments Cut Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Market Value Rose; American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Legg Mason (LM) by $3.42 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 6.33M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 284,186 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Illinois-based Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 114,793 shares. Halsey Associate Ct owns 393,824 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Lc holds 42,627 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. California-based Capital Rech Global has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Teachers Retirement invested 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 15,052 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22 shares. 13,260 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com. Sei stated it has 703,932 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mengis Management stated it has 27,808 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,029 shares. Creative Planning owns 199,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 79,680 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina and KML Agree to Amend Arrangement to Include Preferred Shareholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.66 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.