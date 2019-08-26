Richmond Hill Investment Company Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; South State Cut Its Holding in The Mosaic Company (MOS) as Stock Price Declined

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 4.30M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA

South State Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 72,232 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 88,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 3.36 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 2,881 shares stake. Loews reported 1.00 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 57,711 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has 0.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 277,728 are owned by Mason Street Advsr. Albert D Mason holds 59,978 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Dupont Management has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Of Virginia Ltd invested 1.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 2.97 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc invested in 0.29% or 242,230 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Karpas Strategies Ltd invested 1.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.32% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.08% or 440,907 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J..

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 377,150 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Shields & Company Llc holds 11,800 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 86,600 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 1.6% or 1.38M shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,779 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 212,199 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,676 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 1.45 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 18,050 shares in its portfolio. 898,500 are held by Horseman Capital Ltd. Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated reported 0.18% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). S&Co has 1.20 million shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 29,038 shares.