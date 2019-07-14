Richmond Hill Investment Company Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $2.26 Million as Share Price Rose; United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $6.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,727 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.08% or 377,483 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 0.08% or 34,072 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP accumulated 295,301 shares. Beaconlight Cap holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 814,362 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 170,857 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Allstate invested in 0.05% or 83,918 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.76M shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 32,703 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 2.82M were reported by Jennison Assocs Ltd Com. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 23,740 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.65% or 157,807 shares. Yorktown Management & owns 1,600 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 516,188 were reported by Reaves W H Company Inc. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 124,985 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 19,000 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Barclays Public Lc invested in 0.05% or 534,457 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 17,394 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communications reported 2.26% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 141 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) accumulated 98,642 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 5.53 million shares.