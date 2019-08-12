Richmond Hill Investment Company Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Lowered by $2.26 Million as Valuation Rose; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rr Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.14 Million

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 7.16M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.85M market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 35,332 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.96M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,121 shares. Engines Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 315,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 76,168 are held by Dakota Wealth Management. The Texas-based Ranger Inv Lp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.81M shares. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.82% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prio Wealth LP invested in 0.02% or 22,554 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 18.32M shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al stated it has 22,752 shares. Violich Mgmt holds 0.07% or 14,477 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 22,556 shares. Moreover, Menta Lc has 0.31% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Counselors holds 26,663 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 34,228 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).