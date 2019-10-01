Richmond Hill Investment Company Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Cut by $1.08 Million; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lowered Holding by $15.09 Million

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 8.95 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 87,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 386,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.14M, down from 474,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75M shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 40,176 shares to 345,938 shares, valued at $70.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 257,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fiserv, Visa and Samsung partner on software that turns smartphones into payment register – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 119-point fall led by losses for Microsoft, Visa shares – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

