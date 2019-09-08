Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Trimmed Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Share Price Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stake by $561,051; Market Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 89,725 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 78,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 19,742 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp has 615,357 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,150 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 464 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Llc reported 386,453 shares stake. Richmond Hill Invs Ltd accumulated 1.22M shares. Associated Banc stated it has 68,975 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.61 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 18.32 million shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Royal London Asset Management holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 235,857 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 66,251 shares stake. Sterling Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: The Fertittas Add To Their Red Rock Resorts Stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citizens Financial (CFG) Closes Bowstring Advisors Buyout – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces special cash dividend of $0.75 per common share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSBC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp Com (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,403 shares to 45,808 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 84,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,004 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 194,592 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Company reported 154 shares. Us State Bank De reported 1,588 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,313 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Swiss Bancorp invested in 20,600 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 89,725 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 21,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Prns Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 22,496 shares. Matarin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,224 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 183,494 shares in its portfolio.