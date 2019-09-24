Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $1.08 Million; As W. P. Carey (WPC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lowered Its Position by $3.56 Million

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.15 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 380,979 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Barnett & invested in 13,298 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares accumulated 200,477 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cullinan Associate reported 18,447 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 1,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Delaware-based Ashford Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 16,437 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.8% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Highland LP holds 0.2% or 163,004 shares. 75,490 are held by Brinker Cap. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.34% or 24.40 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Is Doing Some Bargain Hunting – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.84 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares to 768,363 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).