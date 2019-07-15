Richmond Hill Investment Company Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $2.26 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Cut Stake by $873,252

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 20,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $361.98. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 3.01M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 2,087 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 8,952 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 4.60 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,368 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru Com holds 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 55,409 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc invested in 1.31% or 8,038 shares. White Pine holds 0.38% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Communications reported 16,405 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,532 shares. Bragg Advsrs stated it has 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes & Company accumulated 105,112 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,910 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co by 11,228 shares to 20,825 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.00 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.04M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Capital Rech Global holds 4.26 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 738,013 shares stake. Cv Starr & Incorporated Tru reported 543,204 shares. Narwhal Cap accumulated 149,397 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 275,794 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 10,600 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants invested in 0.08% or 34,072 shares. 35.78M are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited reported 10,790 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0.07% or 15,886 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.78 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

