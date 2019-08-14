Richmond Hill Investment Company Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Market Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 12.37M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 121,027 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 303,748 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,475 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.63% or 11.33M shares in its portfolio. Kempner Mgmt holds 28,200 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22,137 shares. Coastline Trust Com owns 26,911 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 86,811 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 40,351 shares. Trust Advisors has 1.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 48,604 shares. Girard Ptnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Personal reported 206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Tru Com has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,235 shares.