Richmond Hill Investment Company Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position as Stock Price Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 56,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,156 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 1.17 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.55 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since March 31, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,661 activity. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $846 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. On Sunday, June 30 the insider Muccilo Robert bought $7,694. Cawley Timothy bought $2,358 worth of stock. $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Saturday, August 31. 25 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,184 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 325,277 shares. Rampart Communications Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,098 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.03% or 1,514 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 130,614 shares. 14,826 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Nadler Group invested in 4,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 118,714 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. 4,106 are owned by Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 11,345 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baillie Gifford & holds 179,488 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52,160 shares to 67,785 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.