Richmond Hill Investment Company Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $2.26 Million; Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Position

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.43M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 323,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 309,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1,000 were reported by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy). 16,499 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 410,683 shares. Beacon Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29,677 shares. Moors Cabot reported 241,740 shares. Ranger Investment LP owns 2,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Abrams Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 8.53M shares. 31,690 were reported by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com. Whittier Of Nevada reported 102,225 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 1.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meeder Asset reported 71,887 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

