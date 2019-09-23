Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Limbach Holdings (LMB) SI Decreased By 22.73%

Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. T_RCH’s profit would be $18.80M giving it 19.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 33,290 shares traded. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) had a decrease of 22.73% in short interest. LMB’s SI was 34,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.73% from 44,000 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)’s short sellers to cover LMB’s short positions. The SI to Limbach Holdings Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 49,374 shares traded. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) has declined 20.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN – $24 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.60; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $452.5 MLN, COMPARED WITH $461.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $510 MLN – $530 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Limbach Holdings Announces Appointment of Laurel Krzeminski to the Company’s Board of Directors

More notable recent Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s (TSE:RCH) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Richelieu Hardware Ltd.â€™s (TSE:RCH) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and makes specialty hardware and related products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products. It has a 22.28 P/E ratio. It also makes veneer sheets and edgebanding products, as well as various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.92 million. It operates in two divisions, Construction and Service. It has a 72.09 P/E ratio. The firm provides services in the areas of HVAC , plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

More notable recent Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) While The Price Tanked 60% – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Limbach Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Limbach – The Turnaround Is Gaining Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Midwood Capital Says About Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.