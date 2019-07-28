Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) to pay $0.06 on Aug 23, 2019; Shorts at GMO INTERNET ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GMOYF) Raised By 33.2%

GMO INTERNET INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) had an increase of 33.2% in short interest. GMOYF’s SI was 943,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.2% from 708,200 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 126 days are for GMO INTERNET INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s short sellers to cover GMOYF’s short positions. It closed at $16.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Richardson Electronics Ltd (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:RELL) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Richardson Electronics Ltd’s current price of $5.60 translates into 1.07% yield. Richardson Electronics Ltd’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $5.6 lastly. It is down 38.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical RELL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Richardson Electronics Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RELL); 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics Declares Dividend of 6c; 22/03/2018 Canvys Introduces New 27” and 32” 4K Ultra HD Displays; 22/03/2018 – Canvys Introduces New 27” and 32” 4K Ultra HD Displays; 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics 3Q EPS 4c; 11/04/2018 – Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Profit and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $0.04

GMO Internet, Inc. provides various Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides FX trading services on the Internet to retail investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $73.10 million. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

