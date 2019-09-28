Richard C Young & Company Boosted Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding; YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (YUEIF) Sellers Decreased By 15.12% Their Shorts

Richard C Young & Company increased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company acquired 12,493 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 108,837 shares with $9.94M value, up from 96,344 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $200.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…

YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) had a decrease of 15.12% in short interest. YUEIF’s SI was 2.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.12% from 2.98 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 2530 days are for YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LTD O (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)’s short sellers to cover YUEIF’s short positions. It closed at $2.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yue Yuen Industrial Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. The firm operates through Manufacturing Business and Retailing Business categories. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment maker for various international brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ASICS, New Balance, Puma, Under Amour, Converse, Merrell, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear products.