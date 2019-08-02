Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Its Harris Del (HRS) Position by $388,755; Valuation Were Volatile; Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Declined While Gagnon Securities Increased Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 796,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 1.37 million shares traded or 151.68% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 251.70% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TAYLOR C. HARRIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings Up 21%, Narrows FY Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s: Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 406, Tx, No Credit Impact Related To Assessed Valuation Correction Request; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Amendments on Training, Emergency Alerts and Oversight Adopted in Bipartisan DHS Reauthorization Bill; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Neil Patrick Harris dishes on his snarky `Unfortunate’ role; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Questions Judicial Nominee on History Advocating Against Women’s Healthcare

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,802 shares to 96,202 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 294,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 5,936 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 4,635 shares. Asset Management One Communication has 58,892 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors accumulated 188,028 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 4,939 shares. 893 were reported by Parkside Savings Bank Trust. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cls Llc accumulated 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability holds 125 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 130,901 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Chip Partners has invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc has invested 0.06% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 107,605 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Commerce The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,376 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Intl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 6.61M shares. Paradigm Management Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 930,300 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated owns 495,500 shares. Virtu Limited Com has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 20,453 shares. Gagnon Advsr Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 1.91 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 40,700 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc reported 12,766 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 13,433 shares in its portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares to 112,840 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,511 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.