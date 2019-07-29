Richard C Young & Company Lowered Its Harris Del (HRS) Holding by $388,755 as Stock Price Rose; Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 11.87M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/03/2018 – MACRON CONFIDENCE RATING STABLE AT 49% IN HARRIS POLL; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Harris Co. Mud 383’s, Tx Goult; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris to Interior: Don’t Touch Mojave Desert Plan; 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agent Anthony Harris; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: India Selects Harris for US$141M Air Traffic Management Contract

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harris (HRS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch in March – Fox Business” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,388 shares to 47,957 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Marsico Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 28,974 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). City invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 21,772 shares. Wilen Inv Management Corp holds 2.24% or 18,464 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.05% stake. Reliant Invest Management Limited Co accumulated 30,474 shares. Mcf Llc holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 317,187 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd holds 0.04% or 35,040 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 15,406 shares. 31,000 are owned by Moore Ltd Partnership.