Richard C Young & Company Trimmed Harris Del (HRS) Stake by $388,755 as Market Valuation Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $608,304

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 295.72% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings Up 21%, Narrows FY Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SEC Says Jeffrey Harris, Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, to Leave the Agency; 21/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as S.Korea envoy; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris Raise Concerns Over HUD Sec Carson’s Proposal to Raise Rent for Low-Income Households; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades From A1 To A3 To Harris Co Ud 6 Tx’s, Goult Debt; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $348.99. About 449,496 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And Assoc owns 4.73% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 27,665 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communications Inc reported 1.91% stake. 70,000 were reported by Moore Capital Lp. Smithfield Trust reported 647 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 8,384 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 2,250 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 424,932 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,294 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.76% or 32,392 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adage Cap Prns Group Limited has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 54 were reported by Johnson Financial Group Inc. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 300,437 shares. Signature Estate Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 3,936 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Amazon-Proof Retailers – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Stock Looks Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, UNH – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Premium Brands Keep Flocking to Ulta Beauty – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.27 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,278 shares to 102,157 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 1,698 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has 41,893 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.43% or 4.54M shares. 1,074 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 3,407 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 178,201 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 111,655 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,099 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,140 shares. Moreover, Richard C Young And Ltd has 2.52% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 82,674 shares. 130,901 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 87,800 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies + Raytheon Creates An Aerospace And Defense Giant – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harris, L3 set June 29 merger closing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Surging Tech Stock Could Squeeze Shorts – Schaeffers Research” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,481 shares to 6,779 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.