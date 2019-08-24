Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Its Harris Del (HRS) Position by $388,755; Stock Value Were Volatile; Truenorth Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 12,852 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 6,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 222.76% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris to Interior: Don’t Touch Mojave Desert Plan; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 29/05/2018 – SEC Says Jeffrey Harris, Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, to Leave the Agency; 18/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Sweeten CB Chris Harris’ Deal; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: India Selects Harris for US$141M Air Traffic Management Contract; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Judiciary Hearing, Harris Highlights Importance of FOIA and Open Government Data

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 41,275 shares to 106,642 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 13,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,164 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 2,487 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 0.16% or 513,615 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 385,562 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 3,698 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 3,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maple Capital Incorporated has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cordasco Financial Network holds 50 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 5,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 13,639 were reported by Sterling Invest Mngmt. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 42 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,346 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested in 0.44% or 29,113 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department, California-based fund reported 2,532 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,928 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital Bancorp Tx has 1,710 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Community Natl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 30,547 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 1,242 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 1,256 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 0% or 3 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Lp has invested 0.29% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa reported 1,951 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 745,136 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 332 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31,151 shares to 56,898 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).